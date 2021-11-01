Advertisement

Honor Flight of the Quad Cities returns Thursday

A group of military veterans waiting to board an airplane for a trip to Washington, D.C. as the first Honor Flight Bluegrass trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities will make its return after taking a temporary hiatus due to the pandemic. Veterans who served during American conflicts get a chance to visit monuments built in their honor at the nation’s capital.

Stephen Garrington, Director of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities says about 100 veterans will take flight on Thursday, Nov. 4. One of those veterans will be the 5,000th to fly with the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, says Garrington.

Throughout the day, 60 volunteer “guardians” will accompany the veterans on the Bob Morrison Memorial Flight, which is named in honor of the late founder of the QC Honor Flights.

Garrington says safety is paramount, so each veteran and guardian has been fully vaccinated prior to taking the flight. Masks will be worn indoors.

The public is invited to come by the Quad Cities International Airport on Thursday around 10 p.m. to receive veterans as they come back home.

