Illinois governor calls gun violence a public health crisis

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in August signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in August signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun sales in the state by 2024.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has declared gun violence a public health crisis and says $250 million in state and federal money will be directed toward the issue over three years.

Pritzker’s office says about $50 million of the Illinois effort will come from the current state budget with the same approach in the following two years.

The state will focus efforts on areas including youth intervention programs, trauma recovery and other mental health services.

Public health experts and researchers have called gun violence a public health threat for years. Over the summer, New York declared gun violence a disaster emergency.

