Advertisement

Iowa school board candidates raising lots of campaign cash

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES (AP) - Running for a school board seat is getting expensive in Iowa given the current intense interest in how schools are responding to the coronavirus pandemic and teaching history.

The Des Moines Register reports that the 58 candidates running for school board seats in the Des Moines area’s seven largest school districts have collectively raised more than $180,000 for the November 2 elections.

In the last two elections, all the candidates in those same districts raised less than $35,000. Several candidates raised over $10,000 apiece for their races, which is something no candidate did in the 2017 and 2019 elections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction against striking UAW union members...
Deere & Co., UAW reach tentative contract agreement
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area
A 28-year-old Davenport man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Scott...
1 seriously injured in rural Scott County rollover crash
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
On Tuesday a vehicle was found linked to Samantha Hopper. She and her daughter went missing...
Search and recovery group helps find vehicle linked to 1998 missing persons case in Arkansas