IowaWORKS reopens expansion office in Postville

IowaWORKS will be reopening its Postville, IA Expansion office on Monday, November 1st.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - IowaWorks reopened its Postville, IA expansion office earlier today inside Upper Explorerland at 134 W. Greene St.

IowaWORKS, a proud partner of the American Job Center network, provides job seeker services such as unemployment insurance, career counseling, employment searches, resume and cover letter assistance, Registered Apprenticeship, and National Career Readiness Certificate testing.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. Please call the Dubuque office at 563-556-5800 to schedule an appointment.

