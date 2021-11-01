LIVE: Quad Cities pediatricians provide COVID-19 vaccine information for children
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Local pediatricians from Community Health Care, Inc., Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity will take part in a moderated panel discussion at 12:15 p.m. Monday.
The pediatricians will share information on the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
The panelists include:
- Dr. Swetha Kandula, pediatrician, Community Health Care, Inc.
- Dr. Julie Stecher, pediatrician, Genesis Health System
- Dr. Sachin Nunnewar, pediatrician, UnityPoint Health - Trinity
They also will address other topics related to the vaccine review process and recommendations for the vaccine.
