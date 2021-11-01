Advertisement

LIVE: Quad Cities pediatricians provide COVID-19 vaccine information for children

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Local pediatricians from Community Health Care, Inc., Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity will take part in a moderated panel discussion at 12:15 p.m. Monday.

The pediatricians will share information on the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The panelists include:

  • Dr. Swetha Kandula, pediatrician, Community Health Care, Inc.
  • Dr. Julie Stecher, pediatrician, Genesis Health System
  • Dr. Sachin Nunnewar, pediatrician, UnityPoint Health - Trinity

They also will address other topics related to the vaccine review process and recommendations for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction against striking UAW union members...
Deere & Co., UAW reach tentative contract agreement
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area
A 28-year-old Davenport man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Scott...
1 seriously injured in rural Scott County rollover crash
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
On Tuesday a vehicle was found linked to Samantha Hopper. She and her daughter went missing...
Search and recovery group helps find vehicle linked to 1998 missing persons case in Arkansas

Latest News

Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 87 new COVID-19 cases
Dr. Michael Boehm explains the condition
Quad City eye doctor explains why the condition known as dry eye has increased and how to treat it
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 6,983 new COVID-19 cases - an...
Iowa reports over 6,900 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths over 7 days
Can't hear conversation at a cocktail party? A new study links this to dementia risk
Can’t hear conversations in a noisy environment? New study links it to dementia