LIVE: Quad Cities pediatricians provide COVID-19 vaccine information for children

(KWQC) - Local pediatricians from Community Health Care, Inc., Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity will take part in a moderated panel discussion at 12:15 p.m. Monday.

The pediatricians will share information on the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The panelists include:

Dr. Swetha Kandula, pediatrician, Community Health Care, Inc.

Dr. Julie Stecher, pediatrician, Genesis Health System

Dr. Sachin Nunnewar, pediatrician, UnityPoint Health - Trinity

They also will address other topics related to the vaccine review process and recommendations for the vaccine.

