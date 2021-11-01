Pride of Wapsi Farm hosts first Pumpkin Smash event

LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pride of Waspi Farms hosted its first Pumpkin Smash Event Sunday.

The bring your own bat event was held on the 7-acre pumpkin patch. Owners say smashing the pumpkins helps them decompose and release potassium into the soil.

“We’re just noticing that people want to get out, they want to do something and it has been a great season,” said Lora Dierickx, Co-Owner of the Farm.

The Pride of Waspi Farm is closed for the season and will open in July 2022. For more info about the farm, click here.

