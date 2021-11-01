Rock Island County Health Department host flu vaccine clinic Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is hosting its last walk-in flu shot clinic on Tuesday.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the health department, at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. No appointments are needed.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines also will be offered Tuesday. The Pfizer vaccine is offered on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. with no appointment needed.

The health department said it will announce its plans for children ages 5-11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ expected authorization. The health department expects to offer appointments for children to be vaccinated in private clinical rooms, instead of at mass clinic set-up.

The health department said getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu during a typical season from October to peaks between December and March, the RICHD said in a media release. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness. Serious cases of flu can result in hospitalization or death.

“Getting vaccinated now will offer good protection before the Thanksgiving and winter holidays,” Administrator Nita Ludwig said.

Ludwig also urged anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated with one of the three widely available COVID-19 vaccines to get protected as soon as possible. Flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.

“Severe cases of both the flu and COVID-19 use the same healthcare resources — intensive care beds, ventilators, and already-exhausted, healthcare workers,” Ludwig said. “Our local hospital ICU and COVID-19 units still are quite full with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. We worry that a severe flu season will exhaust those resources that have been stretched since March 2020

“Vaccines are our best protections against severe cases of both flu and COVID-19. This year, we have not only a flu vaccine, but also three highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths,” Ludwig said.

Last year was a light flu season because of near-universal masking and other protocols meant to curb both flu and COVID-19 transmission, the RICHD said.

“However, this year we are seeing inconsistent mask wearing, which could make for a bad flu season,” Ludwig said. “If another time or day works better for you to get your flu vaccine, call the health department at 309-794-7080 to make an appointment. Also, many of our healthcare and pharmacy partners have walk-in hours or appointments readily available.”

The health department recommends, with either the flu or COVID-19 to stay home when sick, wear a mask, and frequently wash your hands. These everyday health practices will help protect against becoming infected with either flu or COVID-19 viruses.

The health department said both COVID-19 and flu can have varying degrees of signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms. Common symptoms that COVID-19 and flu share include; fever or feeling feverish/having chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue (tiredness), sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, headache, vomiting and diarrhea and/or change in or loss of taste or smell, although this is more frequent with COVID-19.

The health department flu clinics have no out-of-pocket expense to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted.

The health department requests anyone who attends the clinic, please bring all insurance cards with you. Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered. For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $55 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, please call the health department at 309-794-7080.

