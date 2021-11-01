Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The total number of cases is now 18,867 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, 28 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected people is 35, according to the health department.

The new cases are

  • One woman in her 80s
  • One woman in her 70s
  • Two women in their 60s
  • Four women in their 50s
  • Six women in their 40s
  • Two women in their 30s
  • Four women in their 20s
  • Two women in their teens
  • Three girls in their teens
  • Six girls younger than 13
  • One girl infant 1 or younger
  • Two men in their 70s
  • Two men in their 60s
  • Five men in their 50s
  • Four men in their 40s
  • Seven men in their 30s
  • One man in his 20s
  • One boy in his teens
  • Six boys younger than 13
  • One boy infant 1 or younger

The number of deaths reported since the pandemic began stands at 374.

