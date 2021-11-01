Rock Island County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The total number of cases is now 18,867 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, 28 people were hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected people is 35, according to the health department.

The new cases are

One woman in her 80s

One woman in her 70s

Two women in their 60s

Four women in their 50s

Six women in their 40s

Two women in their 30s

Four women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

Three girls in their teens

Six girls younger than 13

One girl infant 1 or younger

Two men in their 70s

Two men in their 60s

Five men in their 50s

Four men in their 40s

Seven men in their 30s

One man in his 20s

One boy in his teens

Six boys younger than 13

One boy infant 1 or younger

The number of deaths reported since the pandemic began stands at 374.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.