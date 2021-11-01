Scott Co. Health Dept. hosts COVID-19 panel discussion with pediatricians

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department hosted a panel Tuesday with local pediatricians to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine for kids. Friday, the FDA authorized emergency use for Pfizer-Biontech’s COVID-19 for kids ages 5 -11.

Pediatricians from Community Health Care Inc., Genesis, and UnityPoint Health-Trinity participated in the panel, addressing the vaccine review process, questions from parents and more.

As for effectiveness, the FDA says: Immune responses of children 5 through 11 years of age were comparable to those of individuals 16 through 25 years of age. In addition, the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization practices is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss further recommendations

Click here to watch the full discussion.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.