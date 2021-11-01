Advertisement

Scott Co. Health Dept. hosts COVID-19 panel discussion with pediatricians

The Scott County Health Department hosted a panel Tuesday with local pediatricians to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine for kids.
By Talya Faggart
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department hosted a panel Tuesday with local pediatricians to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine for kids. Friday, the FDA authorized emergency use for Pfizer-Biontech’s COVID-19 for kids ages 5 -11.

Pediatricians from Community Health Care Inc., Genesis, and UnityPoint Health-Trinity participated in the panel, addressing the vaccine review process, questions from parents and more.

As for effectiveness, the FDA says: Immune responses of children 5 through 11 years of age were comparable to those of individuals 16 through 25 years of age. In addition, the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization practices is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss further recommendations

Click here to watch the full discussion.

