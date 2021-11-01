Scott County to make an All-Way Stop intersection change

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Engineer’s office released, effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and Spencer Road in Pleasant Valley will become an All-Way Stop intersection.

The intersection is presently a two-way stop controlled with stop signs on Spencer Road.

Scott County Engineer’s department performed an engineering study and recommended converting the intersection into an all-way stop intersection for safety purposes.

Please contact the Scott County Secondary Roads Department at 563-326-8640 or engineer@scottcountyiowa.gov with questions.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.