Advertisement

Scott County to make an All-Way Stop intersection change

Scott County Engineer’s office released effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and...
Scott County Engineer’s office released effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and Spencer Road will become an All-Way Stop intersection.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Engineer’s office released, effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and Spencer Road in Pleasant Valley will become an All-Way Stop intersection.

The intersection is presently a two-way stop controlled with stop signs on Spencer Road.

Scott County Engineer’s department performed an engineering study and recommended converting the intersection into an all-way stop intersection for safety purposes. 

Please contact the Scott County Secondary Roads Department at 563-326-8640 or engineer@scottcountyiowa.gov with questions.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction against striking UAW union members...
Deere & Co., UAW reach tentative contract agreement
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area
A 28-year-old Davenport man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Scott...
1 seriously injured in rural Scott County rollover crash
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
On Tuesday a vehicle was found linked to Samantha Hopper. She and her daughter went missing...
Search and recovery group helps find vehicle linked to 1998 missing persons case in Arkansas

Latest News

LIVE: Quad Cities pediatricians provide COVID-19 vaccine information for children
The City of Andover is under a boil order while a water tank is inspected, officials said Monday.
Andover under boil order until further notice
Rock Island County Health Dept.
Rock Island County Health Department host flu vaccine clinic Tuesday
Ronald Ronnell Hearn, 38, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony;...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed chase, hitting deputy’s squad car