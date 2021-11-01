Advertisement

A Very Chilly Start to November

Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Continue This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- There’s a definite chill in the air, and it looks like it’s going to stick around through the work week. After a frosty start to the day, we’ll see lingering clouds this afternoon, with highs only reaching the middle to upper 40′s. Temperatures will bottom out in the 20′s to low 30′s overnight with widespread frost likely toward morning. Unseasonably cool readings will continue through the week, with highs in the 40′s and lows in the 20′s. That should make for a frosty start each day. Temperatures begin to rebound (a bit) by the weekend.

TODAY: Lingering clouds and unseasonably cool. High: 48°. Wind: W 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing cloudiness and very cold. Widespread frost overnight. Low: 29°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Widespread AM frost. Mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. High: 47°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

