Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous...
Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous week's games for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the week. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. We will announce the winner Sunday during our 10:00 p.m. newscast. You can vote here. The nominees are:

Quonterrion Brooks - Rock Island Football (300 yards, and 6 touchdowns vs. Springfield)

Conor Gruver - Easton Valley Football (309 yards and 6 touchdowns vs. Dunkerton)

Grace Eagan - Sterling Volleyball (16 kills and 8 digs vs Geneseo)

Jon Rice - Waco Football (61 yards, 3 touchdowns vs Martensdale-St. Mary’s)

