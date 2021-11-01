Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. We will announce the winner Sunday during our 10:00 p.m. newscast. You can vote here. The nominees are:
Quonterrion Brooks - Rock Island Football (300 yards, and 6 touchdowns vs. Springfield)
Conor Gruver - Easton Valley Football (309 yards and 6 touchdowns vs. Dunkerton)
Grace Eagan - Sterling Volleyball (16 kills and 8 digs vs Geneseo)
Jon Rice - Waco Football (61 yards, 3 touchdowns vs Martensdale-St. Mary’s)
