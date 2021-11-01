What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s city, school elections in Iowa

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s city and school elections will be held Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received in your county auditor’s office before 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State.

Find your polling place here.

What you need to vote

Precinct election officials must ask voters registered in the county to show one of the valid forms of identification:

Iowa driver’s license (not expired more than 90 days)

Iowa non-operator ID (not expired more than 90 days)

U.S. passport (not expired)

U.S. military ID or veteran ID (not expired)

Iowa Voter Identification Card (must be signed)

Tribal ID card/document (must be signed, with photo, not expired)

An Iowa Voter Identification Card is provided automatically by the county auditor to each voter who does not have either an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID. Any voter may request an Iowa Voter ID Card by contacting their county auditor’s office.

A voter without one of the above forms of ID may have the voter’s identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct or may prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents.

Absentee ballot return deadline

The deadline to return absentee ballots is 8 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand-delivered to the Auditor’s Office by the voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent. All domestic ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Iowa law no longer allows for counting late-arriving ballots if postmarked before Election Day.

You can track your absentee ballot here.

Visit TV6′s Learn United page to learn more about local school board races, including candidate questionnaires and video from forums held in the Bettendorf and Davenport school board races.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.