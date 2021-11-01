Advertisement

What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s city, school elections in Iowa

Iowa’s city and school elections will be held Tuesday.
Iowa’s city and school elections will be held Tuesday.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s city and school elections will be held Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be received in your county auditor’s office before 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State.

Find your polling place here.

Sample ballots by county
Scott County
Muscatine County
Clinton County
Des Moines County
Jackson County
Louisa County
Henry County
Cedar County

What you need to vote

Precinct election officials must ask voters registered in the county to show one of the valid forms of identification:

  • Iowa driver’s license (not expired more than 90 days)
  • Iowa non-operator ID (not expired more than 90 days)
  • U.S. passport (not expired)
  • U.S. military ID or veteran ID (not expired)
  • Iowa Voter Identification Card (must be signed)
  • Tribal ID card/document (must be signed, with photo, not expired)

An Iowa Voter Identification Card is provided automatically by the county auditor to each voter who does not have either an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID. Any voter may request an Iowa Voter ID Card by contacting their county auditor’s office.

A voter without one of the above forms of ID may have the voter’s identity attested to by another registered voter in the precinct or may prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents.

Absentee ballot return deadline

The deadline to return absentee ballots is 8 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand-delivered to the Auditor’s Office by the voter, a household member, an immediate family member or a delivery agent. All domestic ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Iowa law no longer allows for counting late-arriving ballots if postmarked before Election Day.

You can track your absentee ballot here.

Visit TV6′s Learn United page to learn more about local school board races, including candidate questionnaires and video from forums held in the Bettendorf and Davenport school board races.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction against striking UAW union members...
Deere & Co., UAW reach tentative contract agreement
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area
A 28-year-old Davenport man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Scott...
1 seriously injured in rural Scott County rollover crash
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
On Tuesday a vehicle was found linked to Samantha Hopper. She and her daughter went missing...
Search and recovery group helps find vehicle linked to 1998 missing persons case in Arkansas

Latest News

Rock Island County reports 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
He was convicted earlier this month during a trial that had been moved to Dubuque County due to...
Muscatine man sentenced to 50 years in prison in fatal stabbing at party
Scott County Engineer’s office released effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and...
Scott County to make an All-Way Stop intersection change
Quad Cities pediatricians provide COVID-19 vaccine information for children