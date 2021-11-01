Advertisement

YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln holds Halloween Bash event

Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The YMCA Camp Abe Lincoln Sunday held a Halloween Bash Family Fun Day.

Children made their own s’mores and participated in other fall activities. Costumes were encouraged, and free candy and other treats were available.

“My favorite thing about Halloween is getting candy and dressing up as characters from stuff I like to watch,” said Liam, a young participant.

Families also enjoyed a hayrack ride at the event. For more information about Camp Abe Lincoln, click here.

