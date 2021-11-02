2022 Quad Cities Triathlon canceled, again

Davenport, Iowa (KWQC) - No swimming, biking and running for the 2022 Quad Cities Triathlon. The organizer of the annual event announced on Facebook that the race scheduled for June 18, 2022 has been canceled because of work on West Lake.

Every year, hundreds of athletes from around the region converge on West Lake Park for the test of endurance which includes a 600 yard swim, a 15 mile bike ride and a 3.1 mile run. Last year, the race was cancelled because the lake had been drained for restoration work. In the post, Race Director Eric Sarno says “Unfortunately, the water at West Lake Park has not returned and it is very unlikely that the water will return in time to host the Quad Cities Triathlon in 2022. Therefore, we will not be hosting the Quad Cities Triathlon on June 18th, 2022.”

The post goes on to say they plan to return to West Lake Park in June of 2023. He went on to thank all the participants, volunteers and sponsors for supporting the Quad Cities Triathlon for the past 22 years.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.