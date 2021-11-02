Advertisement

2022 Quad Cities Triathlon canceled, again

Swim, bike and running race at West Lake Park in the Quad Cities is cancelled again after the...
Swim, bike and running race at West Lake Park in the Quad Cities is cancelled again after the lake was drained.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Davenport, Iowa (KWQC) - No swimming, biking and running for the 2022 Quad Cities Triathlon. The organizer of the annual event announced on Facebook that the race scheduled for June 18, 2022 has been canceled because of work on West Lake.

Every year, hundreds of athletes from around the region converge on West Lake Park for the test of endurance which includes a 600 yard swim, a 15 mile bike ride and a 3.1 mile run. Last year, the race was cancelled because the lake had been drained for restoration work. In the post, Race Director Eric Sarno says “Unfortunately, the water at West Lake Park has not returned and it is very unlikely that the water will return in time to host the Quad Cities Triathlon in 2022. Therefore, we will not be hosting the Quad Cities Triathlon on June 18th, 2022.”

The post goes on to say they plan to return to West Lake Park in June of 2023. He went on to thank all the participants, volunteers and sponsors for supporting the Quad Cities Triathlon for the past 22 years.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Engineer’s office released effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and...
Scott County to make an All-Way Stop intersection change
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
Ronald Ronnell Hearn, 38, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony;...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed chase, hitting deputy’s squad car
Former Dubuque school principal pleads guilty to Wire Fraud
Iowa’s city and school elections will be held Tuesday.
What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s city, school elections in Iowa

Latest News

Eight Burlington men are facing federal charges as part of a multi-year joint federal and state...
8 Burlington men federally charged in methamphetamine conspiracy
Whiteside Co. booster clinic
Moderna vaccine booster clinic held at McCormick Event Ctr. in Rock Falls Nov. 8
The company files its plan with IUB to acquire a portion of the Duane Arnold Solar Project from...
Alliant Energy announced plans for largest solar and battery facility in Iowa
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Eight Burlington men federally charged in Methamphetamine conspiracy