8 Burlington men federally charged in methamphetamine conspiracy

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight Burlington men are facing federal charges as part of a multi-year joint federal and state investigation into a large drug trafficking organization, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Those arrested are:

Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr.

Rudolph Sinclair Allen

Brian Keith Davis, Jr.

Gregory Jermain Johnson

Marcus Allen Johnson

Three of the men have not been arrested. Their names were not released Tuesday.

All eight men have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court, Davenport, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

They all face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years to life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce; Burlington Police Department; Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office; Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Drug Enforcement Administration; and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

The Des Moines County Tactical Response Unit; Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lee County Narcotics Task Force; Muscatine County Tactical Team; Muscatine County Narcotics Task Force; Washington County Tactical Team; Iowa State Patrol Tactical Teams; West Burlington Police Department; and the Johnson County Municipal Drug Task Force also assisted in the investigation. ‘

“This long-term joint investigation shows our continued resolve to stand with and support the hard work of our state and local partners and hold accountable those that seek to obtain and distribute a highly addictive and lethal drug, methamphetamine, into the Southeast Iowa community,” Acting United States Attorney Richard Westphal said in the release.

“I want to thank all of the participating agencies for their hard work and dedication that has resulted in the service and execution of the multitude of search and arrest warrants, which will significantly impact the crime within the City of Burlington and Southeast Iowa,” Burlington Police Chief Marc Denney said. “As we know, drug trafficking has no boundaries and has a detrimental effect, on our community and 2 those near and far. Our commitment is to continue to work diligently to rid our society of the criminal syndicates that rob our children of their youth and young adults of a promising life.”

Added Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening, “This was a long-term collaborative investigation involving numerous investigators from many different agencies.

“The excellent work and tireless efforts of these investigators are a testament to their dedication to making our communities a safe place to live, work, and play. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have worked together with all the law enforcement professionals involved in this investigation, and to get these dangerous narcotic distributors out of our communities.”

Police on Tuesday seized four guns, over $13,000 cash, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia during searches at six locations in Burlington:

400 block of Franklin Street

100 block of South Marshall Street

1300 block of Jefferson Street

1500 block of Ashmun Street

1300 block of Washington Street

1400 block of Hillary Avenue

1200 block of Aetna Street

