Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction against striking UAW union members...
Deere & Co., UAW reach tentative contract agreement
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area
A 28-year-old Davenport man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Scott...
1 seriously injured in rural Scott County rollover crash
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
Scott County Engineer’s office released effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and...
Scott County to make an All-Way Stop intersection change

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead
Monmouth-Roseville student to perform in 'Macy's Great American Marching Band' during...
Monmouth-Roseville student to perform in ‘Macy’s Great American Marching Band’ during Thanksgiving Parade
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Monmouth-Roseville student to perform in 'Macy's Great American Marching Band' during...
Monmouth-Roseville student to perform in 'Macy's Great American Marching Band' during Thanksgiving Parade