Davenport man pleads guilty in May 2020 death of mother

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man charged in the death of his mother in May 2020 has pleaded guilty.

McKinsley S. Watson, 38, who initially faced a first-degree murder charge, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder, Scott County court records show.

The charge is a Class B felony punishable by 50 years in prison. According to a written plea agreement, he will have to serve 70%, or 35 years, of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He also will be ordered to pay $150,000 to the estate of his mother, Victoria Watson, according to the plea agreement.

Watson will be sentenced on Jan. 12.

Davenport police were called around 4:45 a.m. May 21, 2020, to the 600 block of West 63rd Street.

A 911 caller told dispatchers to send someone to that address. They had received a similar call several hours earlier.

Officers found Watson standing on the front stoop of the building and described him as being “extremely out of it” and that his behavior was possibly related to drug use.

Watson told officers there was an unresponsive woman inside the apartment. An officer went inside and found a woman, later identified as 59-year-old Victoria Watson, unresponsive and with a cover over her face.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by fire and medic. Fire and medical staff noted she had burn marks on her face and possibly a hole in her shirt.

Officers inside the apartment saw a frying pan and a lamp by her body.

McKinsley Watson was taken to the police department, where officers noticed blood splatter on his show and a red mark on the hood of his sweatshirt, according to the application.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and noted that Victoria Watson had swelling and bruising to her right eye, a semi-circle burn mark to her right eye, possibly grease burns to her upper left chest and possible grease burns to her face.

Detectives also found evidence that someone tried to clean the blood inside the apartment.

