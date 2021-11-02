Advertisement

Davenport schools hold presentations on math proficiency, enrollment

Multiple school board members described the math proficiency rates as “disturbing”
By Michael Tilka
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday, the Davenport Committee of the Whole met to go over two presentations regarding math proficiency rates in the district as well as current enrollment numbers.

Following the math presentation, some members described the math proficiency rates as “disturbing”. Compared to the 2019-20 school year, Formative Assessment System for Teachers (FAST) math proficiency scores are down. in 2019-20, 59.4% of Davenport 1st-6th graders were considered math proficient with the 2021-22 falling to 55.1%. For 7th and 8th graders, they fell from 52.4% to 45.7% in that same time frame.

“The thing that we need from the board is to continue to ask questions about math data, about what we want— to see the plan, we want to review the plan because you guys are ultimately our accountability. So that’s the number one thing we really need from our school board is to expect that cadence, ask good questions,” Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said.

Members discussed the impact of online learning in the 2020-21 school year as well. According to the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), the majority of Davenport students from grades 4-11 were not proficient in math during the 2020-21 school year.

Following the presentation on math proficiency, there was also an update regarding current enrollment in the district. This comes following Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signing HF 228 last May which ended voluntary diversity programs in the state.

One of the presenters described the enrollment as stabilized but still declining and open enrollment going out of the district still having growth. Last year, 576 students open enrolled out of the district. This year, 748 students have enrolled out of the district, creating an increase of 29%.

