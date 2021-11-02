Advertisement

Eight Burlington men federally charged in Methamphetamine conspiracy

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Eight Burlington men were charged in federal court for their roles in a multi-year joint federal and state investigation of a large drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Those arrested will make their initial appearances in federal court at the United States Courthouse in Davenport on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

“I want to thank all of the participating agencies for their hard work and dedication that has resulted in the service and execution of the multitude of search and arrest warrants, which will significantly impact the crime within the City of Burlington and Southeast Iowa,” stated Marc Denney, Chief of Burlington Police, “as we know, drug trafficking has no boundaries and has a detrimental effect, on our community and those near and far. Our commitment is to continue to work diligently to rid our society of the criminal syndicates that rob our children of their youth and young adults of a promising life.”

A federal district judge will determine the sentences after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. All parties face mandatory minimum sentences of at least ten years of imprisonment and a maximum term of life imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal court system.

The investigation culminated in the execution of federal search warrants at six different Burlington locations on November 2, 2021. Law enforcement officers seized four guns, over $13,000 cash, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

