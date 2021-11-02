I-80 pavement patching begins Nov. 2 in Rock Island County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced today I-80 will be getting pavement patch jobs in Rock Island County.

Pavement patching began today, Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. in East Moline, the IDOT said in a media release. The work starts at mile marker three, located one mile north of the I-88/Illinois 5 and 92 interchange, exits 4A and B.

One westbound lane of traffic will be maintained throughout the project, expected to be completed by Thursday, Nov. 4, weather permitting.

Pavement patching will continue on I-80 westbound at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5, in Rock Island County at the Mississippi River Bridge (Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge), IDOT said in a second media release.

One westbound lane of traffic will be maintained throughout the project also, which is expected to be completed by 2:30 p.m. weather permitting.

The IDOT says motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. The use of alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work area, when feasible.

The IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation, the IDOT said.

The IDOT says accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements. For IDOT District 2 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

