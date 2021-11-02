Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison for 2020 Moline business robbery

Bradley Louis Rhyne, 32, of Moline, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to aggravated robbery, a Class 1...
Bradley Louis Rhyne, 32, of Moline, pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony, in Rock Island County Circuit Court.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a robbery at a Moline U-Haul store in 2020.

Bradley Louis Rhyne, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony, in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Court records show he will receive credit for time already served and will serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release once he is released from prison.

Around 6 p.m. April 25, 2020, Moline police responded to a hold-up alarm at U-Haul, 4902 Avenue of the Cities.

Officers learned a man, later identified as Rhyne, had gone into the business shortly before 6 p.m. and had a firearm.

According to police, he demanded the store employee give them all their cash. Rhyne then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said they were provided a physical and clothing description of the man.

Around 6:10 p.m., residents in the area began to provide information of a man matching the description of the man who robbed the story and said he was running through yards westbound from the location of the business.

Police said they received additional calls a short time later that placed Rhyne in the 2800 block of 41st Street. He was located around 6:23 p.m. in a ravine near the Moline Public Library, according to police.

Police did not find any firearms when he was taken into custody.

