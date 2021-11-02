Advertisement

Moderna vaccine booster clinic held at McCormick Event Ctr. in Rock Falls Nov. 8

Whiteside Co. booster clinic
Whiteside Co. booster clinic(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT
ROCK FALLS, Ill. KWQC) - Thinking about getting a booster shot for COVID-19? If you’re eligible, you can get a dose of Moderna vaccine at an upcoming clinic at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls.

The Whiteside County Health Department has partnered with CGH Medical Center to conduct the vaccine clinic on November 8th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You are asked to schedule an appointment.

Anyone who completed the primary series of Modern, or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at least six months ago is eligible to receive a booster shot based on the following criteria::

● 65 years and older

● Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

● Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

● Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Additionally, all individuals age 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine two or more months ago are also eligible to get a booster shot.

You are asked to schedule an appointment online at: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/9fb20c4f-3b5b-490c-9f0d-1cc846114086/

You can also schedule an appointment by calling the IDPH Vaccine Appointment Call Center at (833) 621-1284 or the Whiteside County Senior Center at (815) 622-9230 ext. 194.

For more information on CDC’s booster recommendations please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.htm

