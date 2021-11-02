Monmouth-Roseville student to perform in ‘Macy’s Great American Marching Band’ during Thanksgiving Parade

MONMOUTH, Illinois (KWQC) - Zayda Martin is a senior Baritone player at Monmouth-Roseville High School. This Thanksgiving she won’t be home for dinner.

Martin was one of few to be selected across the United States to play in “Macy’s Great American Marching Band,” an annual marching band that kicks off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“My first thought was this can’t be real,” says Martin, on being selected for the band. “Like, we’re in a small town, that just doesn’t happen. Hearing that was like, that’s pretty cool and I want to do it.”

In order to be selected, Martin had to apply as well as submit an audition piece that showcased her range on the Baritone.

“I was astonished because I didn’t think I could be in that band because you know the top players in the state and like it’s unreal.”

According to the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, the band will feature 185 players. You’ll be able to see Martin and the rest of the band live on Thanksgiving morning on TV6.

