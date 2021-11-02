Advertisement

Monmouth-Roseville student to perform in ‘Macy’s Great American Marching Band’ during Thanksgiving Parade

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONMOUTH, Illinois (KWQC) - Zayda Martin is a senior Baritone player at Monmouth-Roseville High School. This Thanksgiving she won’t be home for dinner.

Martin was one of few to be selected across the United States to play in “Macy’s Great American Marching Band,” an annual marching band that kicks off the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“My first thought was this can’t be real,” says Martin, on being selected for the band. “Like, we’re in a small town, that just doesn’t happen. Hearing that was like, that’s pretty cool and I want to do it.”

In order to be selected, Martin had to apply as well as submit an audition piece that showcased her range on the Baritone.

“I was astonished because I didn’t think I could be in that band because you know the top players in the state and like it’s unreal.”

According to the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, the band will feature 185 players. You’ll be able to see Martin and the rest of the band live on Thanksgiving morning on TV6.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa judge on Wednesday granted a temporary injunction against striking UAW union members...
Deere & Co., UAW reach tentative contract agreement
Pooler trick-or-treat
2021 trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area
A 28-year-old Davenport man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Scott...
1 seriously injured in rural Scott County rollover crash
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
Scott County Engineer’s office released effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and...
Scott County to make an All-Way Stop intersection change

Latest News

Monmouth-Roseville student to perform in 'Macy's Great American Marching Band' during...
Monmouth-Roseville student to perform in 'Macy's Great American Marching Band' during Thanksgiving Parade
Circa 21 Speakeasy performs Rocky Horror Show
Speakeasy performs Rocky Horror Show in downtown Rock Island
QCSO Riverfront Pops concert, LeClaire Park in Davenport, Iowa
Quad City Symphony Orchestra conducts artist survey for next Riverfront Pops concert
The popular holiday train will take the year off because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not stop in QCA this year