Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide

By Darby Sparks
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORRISON, Illinois (KWQC) - Tomorrow is the first day of the sentencing hearing for a Whiteside County teenager who killed her mother in 2017.

19-year-old Anna Schroeder pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January 2020. Her sentencing will be taking place on Wednesday and Friday, starting at 10 a.m.

Police say that in July of 2017 Schroeder--then 15--fatally shot her mother Peggy Schroeder, 56, in their Morrison home over a dispute about a romantic relationship between the teen and Rachel Helm, also then 15.

After her mother was shot, police say that Schroeder called Helm to help clean up the scene. The two set the house on fire the next day.

Schroeder’s plea deal took the possibility of a trial, as well as charges of arson and first-degree murder, off the table.

It is an offer that Peggy’s sister Charleen Wilkins told TV6 in 2020 that she didn’t agree with, stating “I feel everybody has the right to know the evidence, to see and hear the evidence, so I am disappointed there’s not going to be a jury trial.”

The plea agreement allows for a lesser sentence, giving prison time to the now adult Anna a possibility for anything from 4 to 20 years.

Helm also faces charges of arson and concealment of a body. Her case is still pending.

TV6 will live stream and provide live updates throughout the two-day sentencing hearing. Stick with us for any updates.

