Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Continue This Week

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- It was a VERY frosty start to the day, with lows in the 20′s to near 30 degrees. No records, but still pretty cold. We’ll see cool sunshine and scattered clouds this afternoon, with highs eventually reaching the lower to middle 40′s (still well below normal). Look for partly to mostly sunny, chilly and dry weather conditions over the next few days, with highs in the 40′s and lows in the 20′s. We’re back in the 50′s by Friday and Saturday, with readings warming into the 60′s Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and scattered clouds this afternoon. High: 48°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, then mostly clear and very cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued unseasonably cool. High: 47°. Wind: Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

