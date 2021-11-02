Advertisement

Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Continue This Week

Warmer 50′s & 60′s by the Weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Another frosty start to the day, with lows in the 20′s and 30′s, and a FREEZE WARNING in effect for our southern counties until 9 AM. We’ll see cool sunshine through day, with highs eventually reaching the lower to middle 40′s (still below normal). Look for mostly sunny, chilly and dry weather conditions over the next few days, with highs in the 40′s and lows in the 20′s. We’re back in the 50′s by Friday and Saturday, with readings warming into the 60′s Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: A frosty start, then cool sunshine during the day. High: 46°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  A few clouds and very cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny and continued unseasonably cool. High: 47°. Wind: Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Scott County Engineer’s office released effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and...
Scott County to make an All-Way Stop intersection change
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
Ronald Ronnell Hearn, 38, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony;...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed chase, hitting deputy’s squad car
Former Dubuque school principal pleads guilty to Wire Fraud
A 28-year-old Davenport man was seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in rural Scott...
1 seriously injured in rural Scott County rollover crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Chilly days and COLD nights, ahead!
A Very Chilly Start to November
First Alert Forecast - Chilly days and COLD nights, ahead!
First Alert Forecast - Chilly days and COLD nights, ahead!
Warmer by the weekend
Chilly start to November
Warmer by the weekend
Chilly start to November