Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Continue This Week

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Another frosty start to the day, with lows in the 20′s and 30′s, and a FREEZE WARNING in effect for our southern counties until 9 AM. We’ll see cool sunshine through day, with highs eventually reaching the lower to middle 40′s (still below normal). Look for mostly sunny, chilly and dry weather conditions over the next few days, with highs in the 40′s and lows in the 20′s. We’re back in the 50′s by Friday and Saturday, with readings warming into the 60′s Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: A frosty start, then cool sunshine during the day. High: 46°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and very cold. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued unseasonably cool. High: 47°. Wind: Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.