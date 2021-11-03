Advertisement

Adding a Festive Flair to baked goods

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tiphanie Cannon from Oh So Sweet begins her Season of Sweetness lasting through the month of November! Every Monday this month, Tiphanie will be giving us her spin on baked goods as well as sharing a family holiday recipe for everyone to enjoy.

Cranberry Orange Bread

Streusel

  • 1/2 Cup flour
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 6 Tbsp. butter

Bread

  • 2 Cup flour
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 Cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Cup buttermilk
  • 1/3 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 tsp. orange zest
  • 1 Cup cranberries

Glaze

  • 1 Cup powdered sugar
  • 1-2 Tbsp. orange juice

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 350.
  2. In the bowl of a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the flour, sugar, cinnamon and butter together until it looks like clumpy sand.  Take out of the mixing bowl and set aside.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg, brown sugar, sugar together with the buttermilk, oil vanilla and orange zest.  Add the flour, baking soda and salt.  Fold in the cranberries.
  4. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.  Bake for 45 min - 1 hour for large loaves, and 20-25 min for small loaves.  Cool completely.
  5. In a separate bowl, whisk the powdered sugar and orange juice together and drizzle over the bread.

