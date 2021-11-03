Assumption, West Liberty and Notre Dame advance, Wilton falls in quarters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - Either the Assumption Knights or West Liberty Comets will be playing for a state title on Thursday. The two school will go head to head on Wednesday in the state semifinals at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse after both volleyball teams won in very different ways.

The Assumption Knights found themselves on the brink of elimination after Des Moines Christian won the first two sets. Midway through the third set, the Lady Knights turned the tide and rolled off wins in the third, fourth and fifth sets to advance. After the Assumption win, the West Liberty Comets faced Mount Vernon and moved on after a straight set victory. The Comets did find themselves behind late in the first and second sets, but rallied back to win both, 28-26 and 26-24. Behind the attacking of Macy Daufeldt, who finished three kills shy of the Class 3A record, West Liberty pulled away in the third set to grab the victory.

In Class 1A, the defending state champions, Burlington Notre Dame lost the first set, but then dominated the next three sets to take down Tri-Center 3-1. Jenna Bentz tied her own state tournament record of 53 assists, a mark she set in last years state championship game. Gabby Deery led the Nikes with 28 kills.

Class 2A did not turn out so well for the Wilton Beavers. The second ranked team heading into the tournament, Wilton fell to Osage in straight sets. Kelsey Drake had 16 kills and 2 blocks for the Beavers.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.