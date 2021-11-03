Advertisement

The Iowa Department of Transportation schedules I-280 lane closures for Friday

Both directions of I-280 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday night, Nov. 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office.(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A pavement patching project on Interstate 280 between the Mississippi River bridge and Iowa 22 in Davenport will require closing both directions of I-280 to traffic starting Friday, the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office announced Wednesday.

The closures are scheduled for Eastbound I-280 lane from 7 p.m. Nov. 5 until 7 p.m. Nov. 6 and Westbound I-280 lane closures from 9 p.m. Nov. 5 until 1 p.m. Nov. 6.

During these closures, a 14-foot-4-inch height restriction will be in place, Iowa DOT said. Local travelers should follow a marked detour route using Iowa 22, Business U.S. 61, U.S. 67, and Iowa 92. Through traffic is encouraged to use I-80.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts, the Iowa DOT said.

The Iowa DOT says the latest traveler information is available anytime through the Iowa DOT 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter; find links here or download the free app to your mobile device.

