CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman watches movie while driving in Florida

By WBBH staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) - It’s a bold and illegal move by a Florida driver -- all caught on camera.

The Netflix-loving motorist was caught on camera, driving down Colonial Boulevard, her phone mounted on the steering wheel so she wouldn’t miss the big moment in this movie.

What she is missing is the road ahead.

“That is very much so an accident waiting to happen,” Florida resident Jakeim Howard said.

She was so focused on the feature film, she didn’t even realize she was being filmed.

“You’re driving a deadly weapon on the road every day. There’s no excuse not to pay attention to what you’re doing. You can kill somebody with this car,” Florida resident Patricia Nocera said.

We’ve seen drivers making bad decisions before -- like someone reading a book while driving on I-75. But this takes the cake.

“I hope that they see this video and they see that they not supposed to do things like that,” Howard said.

Florida law says using a phone is illegal when driving, period. If you’re caught, you could face a non-criminal traffic citation, but Nocera said that might not be enough.

“You got to raise that to $2,000. Maybe people will stop texting and driving and watching movies,” she said.

There’s no word if the driver caught on this particular video was cited by police.

