Crews respond to fire at former Cat plant location in Mount Joy

Fire in Mount Joy, Iowa
Fire in Mount Joy, Iowa(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOUNT JOY, Iowa (KWQC) - A large fire broke out at the former Caterpillar plant in Mount Joy Wednesday afternoon.

A TV6 crew on scene could see large plumes of smoke coming from large mulch piles. They also saw crews from Eldridge responding to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

