Crews respond to large fire in Mount Joy

MOUNT JOY, Iowa (KWQC) - A large fire broke out south of East Trails Road and North Harrison Street in Mount Joy Wednesday afternoon.

A TV6 crew on scene could see large plumes of smoke coming from large mulch piles. They also saw crews from Eldridge responding to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.