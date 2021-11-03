DECISION 2021: Champion and Lynch remain on Bettendorf school board, Smithson narrowly gets third spot
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters on Tuesday elected three new members of the Bettendorf school board during Tuesday’s city and school elections.
With 100% of the precincts reporting:
- Andrew Champion, incumbent, received 1,464 votes (19.90%)
- Richard A. Lynch, incumbent, received 1,261 votes (17.14%)
- Linda Smithson received 1,209 votes (16.44%)
- Traci Huskey received 1,185 votes (16.11%)
- Adam Holland, incumbent, received 1,057 votes (14.37%)
- Melissa Zumdome received 647 votes (8.80%)
- Analicia M. Gomes received 512 votes (6.96%)
