DECISION 2021: Champion and Lynch remain on Bettendorf school board, Smithson narrowly gets third spot

Election
Election(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters on Tuesday elected three new members of the Bettendorf school board during Tuesday’s city and school elections.

With 100% of the precincts reporting:

  • Andrew Champion, incumbent, received 1,464 votes (19.90%)
  • Richard A. Lynch, incumbent, received 1,261 votes (17.14%)
  • Linda Smithson received 1,209 votes (16.44%)
  • Traci Huskey received 1,185 votes (16.11%)
  • Adam Holland, incumbent, received 1,057 votes (14.37%)
  • Melissa Zumdome received 647 votes (8.80%)
  • Analicia M. Gomes received 512 votes (6.96%)

Visit TV6′s election results page for more information on other local races.

