DECISION 2021: Lindaman and Pratt remain on North Scott school board, joined by Frank Wood
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters on Tuesday elected three new members of the North Scott school board during Tuesday’s city and school elections.
With 100% of the precincts reporting:
- Tracy Lindaman, incumbent, received 2,459 votes (27.47%)
- Frank Wood received 1,702 votes (19.02%)
- Mark Pratt, incumbent, received 1,257 votes (14.04%).
- Stephanie Eckhardt received 1,215 votes (13.58%)
- Nick Hansel received 1,135 votes (12.68%)
- Donn Wilmott, incumbent, received 1,128 votes (12.60%)
