Advertisement

DECISION 2021: Lindaman and Pratt remain on North Scott school board, joined by Frank Wood

Election
Election(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters on Tuesday elected three new members of the North Scott school board during Tuesday’s city and school elections.

With 100% of the precincts reporting:

  • Tracy Lindaman, incumbent, received 2,459 votes (27.47%)
  • Frank Wood received 1,702 votes (19.02%)
  • Mark Pratt, incumbent, received 1,257 votes (14.04%).
  • Stephanie Eckhardt received 1,215 votes (13.58%)
  • Nick Hansel received 1,135 votes (12.68%)
  • Donn Wilmott, incumbent, received 1,128 votes (12.60%)

Visit TV6′s election results page for more information on other local races.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW votes down contract extension with Deere & Co., strike continues
Scott County Engineer’s office released effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and...
Scott County to make an All-Way Stop intersection change
Eight Burlington men are facing federal charges as part of a multi-year joint federal and state...
8 Burlington men federally charged in methamphetamine conspiracy
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday

Latest News

Election
DECISION 2021: Kunkel, Ayers, and Kanwischer to serve on Pleasant Valley School Board
Election
DECISION 2021: Champion and Lynch remain on Bettendorf school board, Smithson narrowly gets third spot
Election
DECISION 2021: Potts, Beck to remain on Davenport school board, Gordon gets final position
Mike Matson, incumbent Davenport mayor, and challenger Athena Gilbraith.
DECISION 2021: Mike Matson wins another term as Davenport Mayor