DECISION 2021: Lindaman and Pratt remain on North Scott school board, joined by Frank Wood

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters on Tuesday elected three new members of the North Scott school board during Tuesday’s city and school elections.

With 100% of the precincts reporting:

Tracy Lindaman, incumbent, received 2,459 votes (27.47%)

Frank Wood received 1,702 votes (19.02%)

Mark Pratt, incumbent, received 1,257 votes (14.04%).

Stephanie Eckhardt received 1,215 votes (13.58%)

Nick Hansel received 1,135 votes (12.68%)

Donn Wilmott, incumbent, received 1,128 votes (12.60%)

