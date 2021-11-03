DECISION 2021: Mike Matson wins another term as Davenport Mayor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Incumbent Davenport Mayor Mike Matson beat challenger Athena Gilbraith in Tuesday’s city and school elections.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the unofficial results have Matson receiving 6,860 votes (77.49%) and Gilbraith received 1,933 (21.83%). There were 60 write-in votes.

Matson was first elected in November 2019.

