DECISION 2021: Kunkel, Ayers, and Kanwischer to serve on Pleasant Valley School Board

PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters on Tuesday elected three new members of the Pleasant Valley school board during Tuesday’s city and school elections.

With 100% of the precincts reporting:

District 1

Kathryn Kunkel, incumbent, received 193 votes (85.78%)

Sara L Bennion received 29 votes (12.89%)

District 2

Brent Ayers, incumbent, received 250 votes (68.68%)

Jon Kundert, received 63 votes (17.31%)

District 7

Doug Kanwischer received 368 votes (55.26%)

Aaron Hawk received 297 votes (44.59%)

