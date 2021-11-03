DECISION 2021: Kunkel, Ayers, and Kanwischer to serve on Pleasant Valley School Board
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLEASANT VALLEY, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters on Tuesday elected three new members of the Pleasant Valley school board during Tuesday’s city and school elections.
With 100% of the precincts reporting:
District 1
- Kathryn Kunkel, incumbent, received 193 votes (85.78%)
- Sara L Bennion received 29 votes (12.89%)
District 2
- Brent Ayers, incumbent, received 250 votes (68.68%)
- Jon Kundert, received 63 votes (17.31%)
District 7
- Doug Kanwischer received 368 votes (55.26%)
- Aaron Hawk received 297 votes (44.59%)
Visit TV6′s election results page for more information on other local races.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.