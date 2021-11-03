DECISION 2021: Potts, Beck to remain on Davenport school board, Gordon gets final position

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters on Tuesday elected three new members of the Davenport school board during Tuesday city and school elections.

With 100% of the precincts reporting:

Bruce Potts, incumbent, received 5,588 votes (24.73%)

Allison Beck, incumbent, received 5,505 votes (24.37%)

Karen Gordon received 4,882 votes (21.61%)

Farrah N. Powell received 3,100 votes (13.72%)

Write-in candidates also garnered 3,517 total votes (15.57%).

Visit TV6′s election results page for more information on other local races.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.