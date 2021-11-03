DECISION 2021: Potts, Beck to remain on Davenport school board, Gordon gets final position
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters on Tuesday elected three new members of the Davenport school board during Tuesday city and school elections.
With 100% of the precincts reporting:
- Bruce Potts, incumbent, received 5,588 votes (24.73%)
- Allison Beck, incumbent, received 5,505 votes (24.37%)
- Karen Gordon received 4,882 votes (21.61%)
- Farrah N. Powell received 3,100 votes (13.72%)
Write-in candidates also garnered 3,517 total votes (15.57%).
