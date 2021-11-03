DECISION 2021: Scott Spengler wins another term as Durant Mayor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Incumbent Durant Mayor Scott Spengler beat challenger Jamie Renee Giltner in Tuesday’s city and school elections.

The Durant City Operations Officer confirms incumbent Mayor Spengler won the election.

Results for the City of Durant Mayor include three counties; Scott, Muscatine and Cedar Country.

Spengler won Cedar County 241 to 180 and Muscatine County 23 to 9. While Giltner took Scott County 14 to 6.

Visit TV6′s election results page for more information on other local races.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.