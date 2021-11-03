Advertisement

DECISION 2021: Scott Spengler wins another term as Durant Mayor

Election
Election(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Incumbent Durant Mayor Scott Spengler beat challenger Jamie Renee Giltner in Tuesday’s city and school elections.

The Durant City Operations Officer confirms incumbent Mayor Spengler won the election.

Results for the City of Durant Mayor include three counties; Scott, Muscatine and Cedar Country.

Spengler won Cedar County 241 to 180 and Muscatine County 23 to 9. While Giltner took Scott County 14 to 6.

Visit TV6′s election results page for more information on other local races.

