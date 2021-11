HAMPTON, Ill (KWQC) - The City of Hampton is under a boil order after a water main break, officials said Wednesday.

The water main break was at the 700 block of 6th Avenue and the 600 block of 8th Street. Officials say crews are on the way.

The order begins when water is restored and will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.