Holiday side dishes with Chef Laken

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Laken Ealy from Hy-Vee shares a few of her favorite holiday side-dishes! She demonstrates how to put fun different and healthy twists on some of the classic sides and also shares how to make a homemade apple pie that has a secret ingredient that the kids will go crazy for “it’s pop”!

What’s the secret ingredient? Sprite! Laken says that through her experiments, she has found that soaking the apples in sprite before laying them on the pie crust results in a delicious pie.

