Hy-Vee Pharmacies offers limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine supply

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now administering Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

It comes after the CDC approved the vaccine for this age group late Tuesday.

In a news release, Hy-Vee said it is offering the vaccines by appointment only due to limited supply. Hy-Vee expects to add more appointment slots as it receives more supply of the vaccine.

The pediatric version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is a smaller dosage than the one authorized for those 12 and older. It also requires two doses to be administered at least 21 days apart.

A parent or guardian must accompany a minor for vaccinations.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is also scheduling appointments for vaccinations for this age group on its website.

The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have not yet received authorization for this age group.

