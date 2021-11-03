Advertisement

LA County to pay $2.5M to settle Kobe crash photo lawsuits

In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe...
In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino in Los Angeles. Federal safety officials are expected to vote Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on what likely caused the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others to crash into a Southern California hillside last year, killing all aboard.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has to pay $2.5 million to two families who lost relatives in last year’s helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a settlement of two federal lawsuits filed by the Altobelli and Mauser families alleging they suffered emotional distress over graphic photographs of the scene that reportedly were taken or shared by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

A similar lawsuit by Bryant’s widow continues.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the others died in January 2020 when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas west of Los Angeles in foggy weather.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Engineer’s office released effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and...
Scott County to make an All-Way Stop intersection change
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
Ronald Ronnell Hearn, 38, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony;...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed chase, hitting deputy’s squad car
Former Dubuque school principal pleads guilty to Wire Fraud
McKinsley Watson
Davenport man pleads guilty in May 2020 death of mother

Latest News

Election
DECISION 2021: Kunkel, Ayers, and Kanwischer to serve on Pleasant Valley School Board
Election
DECISION 2021: Champion and Lynch remain on Bettendorf school board, Smithson narrowly gets third spot
Election
DECISION 2021: Potts, Beck to remain on Davenport school board, Gordon gets final position
Mike Matson, incumbent Davenport mayor, and challenger Athena Gilbraith.
DECISION 2021: Mike Matson wins another term as Davenport Mayor