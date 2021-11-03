Advertisement

‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members

FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union. But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue -- and details of the proposed contract will not be released -- while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As negotiations between Deere & Co. and United Auto Workers has stretched over 80 days, Deere spokesperson Jen Hartmann says they have presented their final offer.

“The offer that was made in the second tentative agreement with industry-leading wages and benefits, healthcare and retirement is Deere’s, last, best, and final offer,” said Hartmann.

On Tuesday, 55% of United Auto Workers voted against the proposed contract.

Hartmann said conversations are continuing with UAW to see what the next steps are, but she emphasizes the second proposed contract was “highly competitive” and it’s their hope that the unions will vote yes on the agreement after speaking directly with local unions.

The proposed contract would give Deere employees raises twice as big as the ones in the original offer UAW members rejected last month. It also included free healthcare, which Hartmann said is practically unheard of in 2021.

Union officials say the tentative agreement also included a retirement bonus for those who have worked at Deere & Co. for 10 or more years. Union workers who work between 10 and 24 years will receive a $37,500 bonus while those who work 25+ years will receive $50,000, per details released Sunday.

We have reached out to UAW for comment and are waiting to hear back.

