Meatless Monday for Fall
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Laken Ealy explains how to care for a Fall favorite, squash! She gives tips on how and what to do to make this a healthy dish everyone will love. Highlighting spaghetti squash, Laken demonstrates how to make this simple vegetarian dish with spaghetti squash olive oil and Parmesan cheese along with adding a salad and soup that will make the meal a healthy stay-at-home comfort meal option.
