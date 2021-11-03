Meatless Monday for Fall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Laken Ealy explains how to care for a Fall favorite, squash! She gives tips on how and what to do to make this a healthy dish everyone will love. Highlighting spaghetti squash, Laken demonstrates how to make this simple vegetarian dish with spaghetti squash olive oil and Parmesan cheese along with adding a salad and soup that will make the meal a healthy stay-at-home comfort meal option.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.