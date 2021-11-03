Advertisement

Meatless Monday for Fall

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Laken Ealy explains how to care for a Fall favorite, squash! She gives tips on how and what to do to make this a healthy dish everyone will love. Highlighting spaghetti squash, Laken demonstrates how to make this simple vegetarian dish with spaghetti squash olive oil and Parmesan cheese along with adding a salad and soup that will make the meal a healthy stay-at-home comfort meal option.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW votes down contract extension with Deere & Co., strike continues
Eight Burlington men are facing federal charges as part of a multi-year joint federal and state...
8 Burlington men federally charged in methamphetamine conspiracy
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
The condition of the person involved in the crash is unknown.
One injured in Bettendorf vehicle crash with loose utility trailer
McKinsley Watson
Davenport man pleads guilty in May 2020 death of mother

Latest News

Indoor Bulbs
Planting Indoor Bulbs for Fall
Side Dishes with Laken
Holiday side dishes with Chef Laken
Anna Schroeder
LIVE: Sentencing hearing begins Wednesday for Morrison teen charged in mother’s death
Boil order
Hampton under a boil order until further notice