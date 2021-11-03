Muscatine teen designated as Kid Captain during Hawkeye game Saturday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager from Muscatine will be recognized as “Kid Captain” during the Iowa football game against Northwestern Sat., Nov. 6. Bridgette Bissell and her twin sister, Madeline, were born prematurely in Texas, each weighing just 1.5 pounds. Madeline died shortly after birth. Bridgette required surgery for retinopathy, an eye disorder common in premature infants.

Her family moved to Iowa when Bridgette was one and she began seeing ophthalmologists and the developmental pediatrics team at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. They moved again when she was three, but returned to Iowa 10 years later to live in Muscatine. Bridgette was later diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which caused joint pain so severe, she was in a wheelchair. Her health improved after she received treatment. She also has autism.

Now 18 years old, Bridgette will be one of many pediatric patients honored as a Kid Captain as a way to share their inspirational stories.

To learn more about Bridgette, visit uichildrens.org/2021-Bridgette.

