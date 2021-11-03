Advertisement

Muscatine teen designated as Kid Captain during Hawkeye game Saturday

University of Iowa Kid Captain for Nov. 6 Hawkeye football home game.
University of Iowa Kid Captain for Nov. 6 Hawkeye football home game.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A teenager from Muscatine will be recognized as “Kid Captain” during the Iowa football game against Northwestern Sat., Nov. 6. Bridgette Bissell and her twin sister, Madeline, were born prematurely in Texas, each weighing just 1.5 pounds. Madeline died shortly after birth. Bridgette required surgery for retinopathy, an eye disorder common in premature infants.

Her family moved to Iowa when Bridgette was one and she began seeing ophthalmologists and the developmental pediatrics team at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. They moved again when she was three, but returned to Iowa 10 years later to live in Muscatine. Bridgette was later diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which caused joint pain so severe, she was in a wheelchair. Her health improved after she received treatment. She also has autism.

Now 18 years old, Bridgette will be one of many pediatric patients honored as a Kid Captain as a way to share their inspirational stories.

To learn more about Bridgette, visit uichildrens.org/2021-Bridgette.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW votes down contract extension with Deere & Co., strike continues
Wrongful death lawsuits have been filed on behalf of the families of 52-year-old Anita Pinc and...
Wrongful death lawsuits filed, new details come to light in fatal LeClaire boating accident
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
Eight Burlington men are facing federal charges as part of a multi-year joint federal and state...
8 Burlington men federally charged in methamphetamine conspiracy
The condition of the person involved in the crash is unknown.
One injured in Bettendorf vehicle crash with loose utility trailer

Latest News

Both directions of I-280 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday night, Nov. 5, weather...
The Iowa Department of Transportation schedules I-280 lane closures for Friday
Rock Island County Health Dept.
Rock Island County Health Department to host vaccine clinic for children five to 11 years old
Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
CVS Health announced CVS pharmacies will be offering COVID-19 pediatric vaccine
Throughout this month, a Housing Committee is discussing ways to use remaining federal dollars...
Illinois lawmakers, advocates contemplate how federal dollars could help the homeless