Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies

FILE - Former Rep. Neal Smith, D-Iowa, is seen during the rededication ceremony of the federal...
FILE - Former Rep. Neal Smith, D-Iowa, is seen during the rededication ceremony of the federal building in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday May 24, 2008. Neal Smith, who grew up in a tiny southeast Iowa town and served as a World War II bomber pilot before becoming a successful lawyer and then the state's longest-serving U.S. House member, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. He was 101.(Bill Neibergall/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Neal Smith, a World War II bomber pilot who became a successful lawyer before representing Iowa for 36 years in Congress, has died. He was 101.

Smith was first elected in 1958 and remained until 1995, a tenure that made him Iowa’s long-serving U.S. House member.

Smith was known as a quiet but effective leader whose greatest accomplishments revolved around the approval of federal funding for dams and reservoirs that safeguarded cities from flooding and created much-used lakes for recreation.

