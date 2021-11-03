One injured in Bettendorf vehicle crash with loose utility trailer

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman in Bettendorf is hospitalized with unknown injuries after a crash that involved a utility trailer that became detached.

According to officials, Tuesday around 5:11 p.m., a utility trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck became detached while in motion while going northbound on I-74 south of the interchange on Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf.

The trailer then crossed the median, where it eventually collided with a truck that was traveling southbound. The driver of said truck had to be removed by emergency crews and was transported to a nearby hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries, nor what those injuries may have been.

The incident remains under investigation, and police have not determined any criminal charges at this time.

