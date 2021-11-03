Advertisement

One injured in Bettendorf vehicle crash with loose utility trailer

The condition of the person involved in the crash is unknown.
The condition of the person involved in the crash is unknown.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman in Bettendorf is hospitalized with unknown injuries after a crash that involved a utility trailer that became detached.

According to officials, Tuesday around 5:11 p.m., a utility trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck became detached while in motion while going northbound on I-74 south of the interchange on Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf.

The trailer then crossed the median, where it eventually collided with a truck that was traveling southbound. The driver of said truck had to be removed by emergency crews and was transported to a nearby hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries, nor what those injuries may have been.

The incident remains under investigation, and police have not determined any criminal charges at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Engineer’s office released effective Nov. 16, the intersection of Valley Drive and...
Scott County to make an All-Way Stop intersection change
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW announce details of tentative contract agreement, vote on Tuesday
Ronald Ronnell Hearn, 38, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony;...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed chase, hitting deputy’s squad car
Former Dubuque school principal pleads guilty to Wire Fraud
McKinsley Watson
Davenport man pleads guilty in May 2020 death of mother

Latest News

Quad City employers respond to new Iowa law allowing exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Quad City employers respond to new Iowa law allowing exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Quad City employers respond to new Iowa law allowing exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
Morrison teenager to be sentenced in 2017 homicide
Eight Burlington men are facing federal charges as part of a multi-year joint federal and state...
8 Burlington men federally charged in methamphetamine conspiracy