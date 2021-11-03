Advertisement

Planting Indoor Bulbs for Fall

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kate from Wallace’s shows how to plant indoor bulbs as temperatures get colder. Needing little to no water, these indoor bulbs are bound to be a hit for kids watching the growth of the plant day-by-day! Kate suggests getting a ruler and marking how much the plant grows every day, or every week to keep the kids involved. With many options of how to grow the plants: in a sock or in a pot and soil - this house plant is easy to care for!

