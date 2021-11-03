Recreational pot sales in Illinois top $1B since January

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Recreational pot sales in Illinois are smoking. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday that sales have reached $1.12 billion over the first 10 months of the year.

Recreational cannabis sales in October were more than $123 million -- the second highest monthly sales since it was legalized in January 2020 for people 21 and older in Illinois.

Illinois dispensaries sold a record $127.8 million in recreational marijuana this July, with a big boost coming from out-of-state fans who converged on Chicago for the Lollapalooza music festival.

Dispensaries also sold just shy of $300 million in medical marijuana products from January through September of this year. Total sales in Illinois reached $1.03 billion last year, including $669 million in recreational weed.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.